The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $913,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,105. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $83.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.34. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day moving average of $128.83.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). Analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOD. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

