The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after buying an additional 500,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,864,000 after buying an additional 69,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $29,946,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SHAK opened at $93.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.70. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -87.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

