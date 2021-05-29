The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.42 Million Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.21. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACB shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

