The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.61 Million Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Invitae by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In related news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 12,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $533,804.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,338,079 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $28.78 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

