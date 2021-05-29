The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Appian alerts:

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $90.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -180.96 and a beta of 1.70. Appian Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.