The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Relx by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Relx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Relx by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Relx by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Relx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 60,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.72. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

