The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GKOS stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average of $81.74.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

