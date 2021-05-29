The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 33 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM opened at $331.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.55. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.86 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 449,599 shares of company stock valued at $154,225,711. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.81.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.