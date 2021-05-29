The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,601 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,242.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,164.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,158.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.40, a PEG ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $702.02 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

