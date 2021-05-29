The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,214 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after buying an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $448,155,000 after buying an additional 467,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,962. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

