The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,577 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $62.63.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.