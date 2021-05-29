The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The St. Joe by 17.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The St. Joe during the first quarter worth $146,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The St. Joe during the first quarter worth $143,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in The St. Joe during the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $23,482,618.00. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 733,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,957,191. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOE opened at $46.77 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.