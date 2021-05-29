The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.77.

Shares of TD stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.46.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

