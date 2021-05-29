TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,196 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.12% of TherapeuticsMD worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

TXMD opened at $1.21 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

