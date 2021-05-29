Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Fundamental Research raised their price target on the stock from C$10.08 to C$10.34. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Timbercreek Financial traded as high as C$9.46 and last traded at C$9.45, with a volume of 21539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.38.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$768.47 million and a P/E ratio of 19.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a quick ratio of 84.65 and a current ratio of 85.05.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$23.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.13 million. Analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 141.68%.

About Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

