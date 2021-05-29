Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Titan Machinery also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TITN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of TITN stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 665,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,035. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $690.91 million, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

