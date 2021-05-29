Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of TITN opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $690.91 million, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.