TOC Property Backed Lending PLC (LON:PBLT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

TOC Property Backed Lending PLC (LON:PBLT) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of PBLT opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. TOC Property Backed Lending has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.15).
TOC Property Backed Lending Company Profile
Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for TOC Property Backed Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOC Property Backed Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.