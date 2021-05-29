Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Toll Brothers worth $17,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,012,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.28.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

