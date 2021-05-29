Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Down 62.6% in May

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the April 29th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 64,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,110. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.