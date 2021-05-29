Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Down 62.6% in May

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the April 29th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 64,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,110. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 36,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

