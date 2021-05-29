Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the April 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTG. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 96,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NTG traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,460. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

