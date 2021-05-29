Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the April 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLUBQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,944. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. Town Sports International has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

