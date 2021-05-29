TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.24. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0367 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

