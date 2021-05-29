Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

TSE TCL.A opened at C$22.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$11.53 and a 12-month high of C$24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.