Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the April 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS TRATF remained flat at $$31.50 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 850. Traton has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. SEB Equity Research raised Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

