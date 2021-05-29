Travala.com Price Reaches $2.52 on Major Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00007365 BTC on popular exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $125.40 million and $4.27 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00315644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00190702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.46 or 0.00769742 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,741,503 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

