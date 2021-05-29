Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.64). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

TVTX stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $917.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.15.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,666,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,417,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,327,000.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

