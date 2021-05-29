Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TVTX. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.71.

TVTX opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. Equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

