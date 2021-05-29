TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.25.

TNET opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.43.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $2,099,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,169.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 60,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

