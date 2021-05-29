Tripio Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. Tripio has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $487,246.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00074528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.82 or 0.00870925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.35 or 0.09116184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00089477 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

