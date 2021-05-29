Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $61.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $54.11. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

