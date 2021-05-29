Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Decreased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

