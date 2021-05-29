TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. TTEC reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEC. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $108.41. The stock had a trading volume of 113,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.39. TTEC has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $111.61. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $49,316,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,742,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,867,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in TTEC by 229.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 104,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

