Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TUFN. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

NYSE TUFN opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $294.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 791,187 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 510,285 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% in the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 273,238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227,117 shares during the last quarter.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

