Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.50 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on TUFN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.56. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

