TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the April 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TUIFY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

TUIFY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,858. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.93. TUI has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

