Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPB. Cowen upped their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after buying an additional 261,074 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 393.0% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 130,611 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPB opened at $42.77 on Friday. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $815.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.83%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

