Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Twilio posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 244.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.64.

Shares of TWLO opened at $336.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio has a 12 month low of $182.12 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,823 shares of company stock valued at $48,904,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.