Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 373.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

