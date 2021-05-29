Unibright (UBT) Hits Market Cap of $143.64 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, Unibright has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $143.64 million and $1.66 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unibright

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

