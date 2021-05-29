Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Unifi by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Unifi in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unifi alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on UFI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $509.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.96 and a beta of 0.83. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.