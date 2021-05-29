United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Plans Dividend of GBX 28.83

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.83 ($0.38) per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.41. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON UU opened at GBX 983.60 ($12.85) on Friday. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,012 ($13.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 61.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 971.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 922.99.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £340,844 ($445,314.87).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Dividend History for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.