United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Plans Dividend of GBX 28.83

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.83 ($0.38) per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.41. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON UU opened at GBX 983.60 ($12.85) on Friday. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,012 ($13.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 61.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 971.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 922.99.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £340,844 ($445,314.87).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

