Universal (NYSE:UVV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal (NYSE:UVV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Universal by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal by 1.4% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Universal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Universal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

