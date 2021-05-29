UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TIGR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.60 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 189.93 and a beta of 1.79. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,185,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 4,296.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 840,003 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,126,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,089,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,293,000. Institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

