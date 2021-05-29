Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Upwork by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Upwork by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,223,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPWK opened at $47.07 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.19 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $11,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,325,889. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

