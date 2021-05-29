Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director David Kong Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director David Kong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,948 shares in the company, valued at $494,355.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, David Kong sold 55,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $176,550.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $728.70 million, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 798,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,677 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

