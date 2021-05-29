US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $15.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

