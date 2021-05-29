US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,041 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 860.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC opened at $31.87 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

