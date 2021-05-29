US Bancorp DE Sells 1,398 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,022,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,719 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CL King cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $30.44 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $826.84 million, a P/E ratio of -70.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.