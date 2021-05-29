USDX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009435 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000146 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

